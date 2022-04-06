In a nutshell:

Officials will use monetary policy tools at an “appropriate time” and consider other measures to boost consumption, according to the readout from a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday. Separately, the central bank published a draft outline for a stability fund to provide support to troubled financial firms.

When the State Council conveys policy information its a done deal. Here is the link for more detail.

Given the lockdown of Shanghai and a rampant gain in COVID-19 cases further policy support is not surprising.