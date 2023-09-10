The People's Bank of China-backed (and hence Chinese Communist Party-backed) China Securities Journal has an opinion piece today, citing analysts as saying the PBoC is expected to continue to cut the RRR rate.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.

In China, this ratio is set by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

By adjusting the RRR, the PBOC can influence the lending capacity of commercial banks. For example, an increase in RRR means that banks have less money to lend out because they have to keep more in reserve. This reduces the money supply in the economy. Conversely, if the PBOC decreases the reserve ratio, banks have more money to lend because they are required to keep less in reserve. This increases the money supply in the economy, which can stimulate economic activity.

From over the weekend, official inflation data from China. This wont stand in the way of further policy accommodation from the PBoC:

Also:

