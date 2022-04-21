A piece in today's China Securities Journal: citing analysts:
- PBOC still has policy space to cut the loan prime rates.
Only yesterday the PBOC left these rates unchanged:
Perhaps these analysts were forecasting a rate cut yesterday. Plenty were, Reuters polling showed (28 traders and analysts surveyed):
- 11, or 39% of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points (bps) to both the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year rate
- Another six participants also expect a reduction to either rates within a range of 5 to 10 bps
There can be a tendency to not let go of a forecast even after its been shown to be incorrect (it happens). This might go some way to explaining these analysts implying the PBOC got it wrong.
PBOC Gov Yi Gang: