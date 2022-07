China's volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo traded in the interbank market fell below 1% for first time since January 2021

This comes as the PBOC earlier had a light touch in the market today. The Bank made a small daily cash injection through open market operations, which after maturing repos resulted in a drain of 1 billion yuan on the day.

The yuan as inched a little weaker (daily candle chart, offshore yuan):