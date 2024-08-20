Earlier:

ICYMI:

China's benchmark lending rates remained unchanged in August

both 1 year and 5 year LPRs were cut by 10 basis points in July

one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3.35%

the five-year rate was maintained at 3.85%

Last month China's central bank confirmed several reforms to its interest rate framework, shifting from using the previous LPR precursor to shorter-term seven-day reverse repurchase agreements. Previously, banks were instructed to set their LPR based on the interest rates from the PBOC's medium-term lending facility.

The moves last month, beginning on July 22:

On the same day they cut LPRs:

Then they followed up three days later with a surprise, shock, cut to their Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate: