The People's Bank of China eviscerated the onshore yuan setting today:

That translates to a PBOC cut to the CNY reference rate by 448 points, biggest since June, and sending CNY to its lowest since February of 2008.

The offshore yuan dropped to a record low against the USD on the fixing.

To the extent that a weaker currency is supportive of China's export industries it's a step up in China's aggressive economic war with the US (and everyone else).

USD/CNH:

USD/CNH 25 October 2022 22

ADDED - China state banks are in the market offering USD/CNY.

