The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE):

  • Will strengthen countercyclical supervision, improve the solvency, deposit reserve mechanisms
  • Studying broadening the scope of foreign shareholders in non-bank institutions
  • China's forex market operation is resilient
  • China's forex market faces increasing adjustment
  • China's forex market has condition for steady operation in future
  • China's forex market remains reasonable and orderly
  • Will pay high attention to changes in external environment
  • Will prevent yuan exchange rate from overshooting, and prevent risks from abnormal cross-border capital flow

This is the offshore yuan, CNH, which trades without the +/- 2% restriction China imposes on the onshore yuan, CNY. The two never get too far out of line (depends how you define too far out of line course):

usdcnh 19 June 2024 2