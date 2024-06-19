The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in the regulator:

Will strengthen countercyclical supervision, improve the solvency, deposit reserve mechanisms

Studying broadening the scope of foreign shareholders in non-bank institutions

China's forex market operation is resilient

China's forex market faces increasing adjustment

China's forex market has condition for steady operation in future

China's forex market remains reasonable and orderly

Will pay high attention to changes in external environment

Will prevent yuan exchange rate from overshooting, and prevent risks from abnormal cross-border capital flow

This is the offshore yuan, CNH, which trades without the +/- 2% restriction China imposes on the onshore yuan, CNY. The two never get too far out of line (depends how you define too far out of line course):