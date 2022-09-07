The People's Bank of China yuan fix today:

The 500+ point gap between the estimate and the actual is the largest ever recorded.

The PBOC has been setting the CNY stronger (i.e. lower USD/CNY) than the estimate for 11 days in succession. This is a 'signal' from the PBOC that they'd like to slow the rate of decline of the yuan. And, maybe they have, we'll never know for sure what the counter-factual might have been. Still, the yuan is weak, the USD is rampantly strong.

Offshore yuan has slipped again today (ie higher USD/CNH). It can;t be too long before there is a "7" in front of this: