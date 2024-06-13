China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)

says it'll severely crack down on illegal FX activities

to strengthen FX situation monitoring and policy reserves

will further improve management of FX reserves

will effectively safeguard stable operations of forex market, and the national economy, and financial stability

will steadily promote diversified asset allocation, ensure safety of liquidity and value preservation of FX reserve assets

All of the above is probably what an FX regulator should be expected to do. What they probably really want to do is figure out a way to bolster the yuan, which has been under pressure against the very strong US dollar.