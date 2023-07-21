Earlier from SAFE (China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange):

SAFE with more specific yuan comments now:

  • Yuan flexibility is increasing, market understanding of two-way fluctuation and 'risk neutral' also increased
  • Fed tightening is coming to an end, spillover effect is weakening
  • Will keep yuan basically stable at balanced levels in a forceful manner
  • Will prevent sharp volatilities in the yuan exchange rate
  • Will comprehensively use policy measures to stabilise expectations
Head of China's forex regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)