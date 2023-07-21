Earlier from SAFE (China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange):
- China's FX regulator says commercial banks bought $8.3bn of forex in June vs $3.3bn in May
- More from China's SAFE - expects foreign investors to keep buying yuan-denominated assets
SAFE with more specific yuan comments now:
- Yuan flexibility is increasing, market understanding of two-way fluctuation and 'risk neutral' also increased
- Fed tightening is coming to an end, spillover effect is weakening
- Will keep yuan basically stable at balanced levels in a forceful manner
- Will prevent sharp volatilities in the yuan exchange rate
- Will comprehensively use policy measures to stabilise expectations