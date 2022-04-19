The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner. Says:
- calls for implementation of supportive policies in catering and retail sectors
- to expand consumption in key sectors and continue to support nev consumption
- to roll out effective measures in a timely way to keep economic operations within reasonable range
- will closely monitor the price trend of commodities
- downward trend in producer inflation will not change despite increasing uncertainties