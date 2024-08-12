The Wall Street Journal (gated) says Trump's proposed 60% tariff on imports from China would cause much steeper economic damage to China because the tariffs would be higher and China’s economy is much more vulnerable.

The Journal makes the point that China's export surge is a bright spot for an otherwise struggling economy.

But, other sectors are in dire straits:

epic property crunch is now in its third year

burned by the property meltdown and lingering trauma of the pandemic, Chinese consumers are keeping a tight grip on their wallets

local government finances are under severe strain

private-sector confidence is in the doldrums

And that: