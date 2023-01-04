China's yuan has gained to a four month high. Analysts citing:

1. policy support for the economy:

2. A potential bounce out of COVID:

3. Seasonal demand:

Reuters add comments from Citi:

"The People's Bank of China (PBOC) may remain accommodative in the early stage of reopening but gradually turn mindful of inflation risks afterwards," Citi analysts said in a note. "The return of China's growth story is likely to keep its interest rates and stock earnings up and support the RMB."

ANZ ANZ:

"The Chinese yuan has tended to strengthen from the beginning of the year leading into the Lunar New Year holidays," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said in a note. "This is driven by exporters' conversion of accumulated foreign exchange proceeds," he added.

China's New Year holidays begin on January 21 2023.