China's FX regulator is the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The authority says buying of foreign exchange by commercial banks in China ramped a lot higher in June, to USD5.9bn. From just $1.5bn in May.

I posted on this week last week:

As US rates rise, and elsewhere, capital flows out of China will remain under the microscope of authorities in the country. Yuan has been relatively stable since May:

usdcnh 22 July 2022