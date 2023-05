The info comes via two media sources in China, China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News.

In summary:

There is a high probability that the follow-up LPR will remain stable, and the overall loan interest rate may be mainly stable. The necessity of further downward trend is very low, and the space is greatly narrowed.

Goldman Sachs concur, said earlier they don't foresee any LPR changes on the horizon:

Yesterday the People's Bank of China held rates steady as per market consensus: