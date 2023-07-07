Reuters with the info on outflows from China:

The outflows highlight deep-seated concern about the state of China's economy as its much-awaited pandemic recovery stalls.

Mainland Chinese holdings under a nascent scheme allowing investment in Hong Kong and Macau wealth products have more than doubled since the end of last year to 814 million yuan ($110 million). New premiums collected on Hong Kong insurance policies leapt a staggering 2,686% to $9.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Offshore demand for policies denominated in ... U.S. dollar ... are ... prevalent

Link here for more.