This time last year:

"Hello, Beijing? Yeah, the Fed won't be hiking rates because inflation is only transitory."

And thus the career of another Chinese spy bites the dust.

Anyway:

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) released a minority staff report for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that details how the Federal Reserve System has been targeted by Beijing. T

“A Federal Reserve counterintelligence analysis identified 13 persons of interest as having connections with known Chinese talent recruitment plan members or ‘having similar patterns of activity the [Federal Reserve] analysts deemed’ of potential concern,” the new report says. “Federal Reserve investigators dubbed these individuals, representing no fewer than 8 of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, as the P-Network.”

Info comes via this link.

Reuters also have a piece up on the allegations:

promptly rejected by the Fed as "unfair, unsubstantiated, and unverified."