State media with the report that a sooner-than-expected RRR cut may be on the way.

The report cites rising rates in China despite recent official rate cuts. Says the People's Bank of China would cut the RRR to better maintain reasonable and ample liquidity.

---

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities. Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.