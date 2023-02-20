This is via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
- Citi likes selling USD/JPY on rallies above 135.
- "With the likelihood of a BoJ policy adjustment in April now lessening, US interest rates are rising and the USD are rebounding across the board, especially after the strong employment statistics released earlier this month. We expect the recovery in USDJPY to continue in the near term somewhat beyond the 135 level, for instance to around 137, largely a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline since October," Citi notes.
- "However, there will be the ongoing potential for downward pressure on USDJPY as long as the market remains wary of the risk of an eventual policy adjustment under the new BoJ troika. Once the US market finishes repricing the Fed's terminal interest rate at that time, the pair will turn downwards again and a new downtrend to start. On a timeline through around June, we expect a decline to about 125," Citi adds.