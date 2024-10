via PiQ Suite

Citi has joined a growing number of banks in expecting the ECB to cut policy rates by 25 bps in October



Expects ECB to cut rates in October, December and through the start of 2025, to reach a deposit rate of 1.5% by September 2025



Given recent comms from Lagarde, a 25 bps cut on the 17th of this month appears all but nailed on - You could argue that there is more of a chance of a 50 bps cut than no cut, thought 50 is unlikely

via PiQ Suite