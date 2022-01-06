Bloomberg (may be gated) with highlights of the note:
- see the risk of a major hit to first-quarter growth that could cap the expansion at 1.3%, down from a base-case forecast of 2.3%
- “Although we don’t expect the current outbreak to derail the economic recovery in 2022, there is early evidence that mobility has declined in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases spike, despite the fact that governments haven’t announced onerous restrictions.”
- see the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing a further tapering of its weekly bond purchases at next month’s meeting