Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester is back on the wires in a interview on Yahoo finance:

January PCE data was not too surprising

January PCE reading does not change view that inflation is going downward

There is a little more work for the Fed to do on inflation.

It's all about risk management until we get to 2% inflation goal

monetary policy is restrictive, demand should cool.

We can't rely on pace of disinflation last year to continue this year

Demand will moderate, growth this year will not be as strong as last year

Does not want to focus on timing of the rate cut but the data

Expects some slowdown in employment growth

That slowing in employment growth is what we need to see to ease policy

We do need to be more confident that inflation is on that downward path

Baseline is we will see moderation in the labor market but it will still healthy

Need to see continued disinflation

Baseline forecast of three rate cuts still seems about right

Economy and monetary policy is in a good spot

Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester is a voter this year.