Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester will retire on June 30, 2024 due to fed rules. The Cleveland Fed has announced the start of a search process.

Mester - thought to be more of a hawk - became president and CEO of the Cleveland Fed In June 2014, becoming the 11th president and CEO of the Fourth District Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland. In addition to her role at the Federal Reserve, she serves as an adjunct professor of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with the Wharton Financial Institutions Center. Mester is also actively engaged in various organizations, including directorships at the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Council for Economic Education, as well as trustee positions at the Cleveland Clinic and the Musical Arts Association. She has also been a founding director of the Financial Intermediation Research Society and is involved in several professional associations, including the American Economic Association, the American Finance Association, the Econometric Society, and the Financial Management Association International.