This is based on the probabilities of changes to the Fed Funds rate and U.S. monetary policy, as implied by 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data.

For the June meeting, later today on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 its showing 100% for no change, for Fed Funds to stay in the 5 - 5.25% range.

The July meeting, however, is still very much live at this stage:

fed funds cme futures pricing

By the time the July meeting comes around we'll have had another CPI reading for the US. This is likely to show inflation falling further, so I expect that pricing will move towards another 'no change' expectation. But, sticky core inflation is the question:

Statement due at 2pm US Eastern time and Powell's news conference follows a half hour later.