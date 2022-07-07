It's a busy speaking agenda coming up from the European Central Bank on Thursday, 7 July 2022

Board member: Andrea Enria

Event: Keynote speech by Mr Enria followed by a Q&A session at 6th SSM & EBF Boardroom Dialogue organised by the European Banking Federation in Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 09:00 CET (0700 GMT)

Board member: Elizabeth McCaul

Event: Introductory remarks by Ms McCaul at “CRO Dialogue: Managing and supervising current and future risks” at 6th SSM & EBF Boardroom Dialogue organised by the European Banking Federation in Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 09:45 CET (0745 GMT)

Board member: Kerstin af Jochnick

Event: Introductory remarks by Ms af Jochnick at “CFO Dialogue: Business models, bank funding and market value” at 6th SSM & EBF Boardroom Dialogue organised by the European Banking Federation in Frankfurt, Germany

Time: 11:30 CET (0930 GMT)

Board member: Philip R. Lane

Event: Participation by Mr Lane in high-level policy panel "The accelerated green transition in the post-COVID19 era: what implications for productivity?" at 2022 Annual Conference of the OECD Global Forum on Productivity "Challenges for productivity growth in the post COVID-19 era" jointly organised with the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium

Time: 11:45 CET (0945 GMT)

And, of course, the June meeting minutes:

Event: Publication of the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on 8 - 9 June 2022

Time: 13:30 CET (1130 GMT)

The organ grinder herself is speaking Friday. ECB President Christine Lagarde at 13:55 CET (1155 GMT on Friday, 8 July 2022)

Any headlines that give the EUR a pop (perhaps on interest rate rise expectations) will give the chance to slam it on the current market concern - the energy crisis and EZ recession:

Lagarde and Lane: