Speakers from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday include Collins and Logan.

1230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy and policymaking and participates in a question-and-answer session before the New England Council

1800 GMT, 1400 US Eastern time: The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

1900 GMT, 1500 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan moderates panel discussions at the Community Listening Session hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

On the data agenda is ISM Services PMI, a key release. I'll have more to come on this separately.