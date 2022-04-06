0930 US ET (1330 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker to speak virtually on the economic outlook before the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.
2pm US ET (1800 GMT)
- The Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its March 15- 16 policy meeting
- After Brainard on Tuesday let's see if there are any further hawkish surpises. Eyes will be on the lookout for information on the timing and sizing of balance sheet reduction. Balance sheet run-off looks likely to be faster than last time.