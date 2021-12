1 year LPR expected 3.85 %, prior 3.85 %

5 year LPR expected 4.65 %, prior 4.65 %

While, as you can see, the c consensus expectation is once again for no change there is a decent number in the minority calling for a cut to the one-year of 5bps to 3.80% from 3.85%.

Announcement due at 0130 GMT 20 December 2021.