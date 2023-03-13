Coming up at 1905 GMT, 1405 US Eastern time
- Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra is a panelist at the Asian Voice in association with Royal Air Force International Women's Day event
I'm doubtful there will be much from Dhingra on the economy, nor policy at the event but we'll see.
Also, all day Monday will be the Eurogroup meeting. Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, will attend. Items on the agenda include:
- The Eurogroup will take stock of macroeconomic and fiscal developments in the euro area and will exchange views on the fiscal policy guidance for 2023 and 2024.
- Ministers will discuss key issues for global economic policy coordination, in preparation for the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.
- The Eurogroup will exchange views on inflation developments, including drivers of inflation in the euro area and the situation in individual member states.
- Digital euro
