Last month:

China cuts Loan Prime Rates: 1 year to 3.7% (from 3.8%) & 5 year to 4.6% (from 4.65%)

Consensus expectations are for no rate cut on Monday.

On Tuesday this week the PBoC left the rate on its 1 year operation unchanged, which probably means the 1 and 5 year loan prime rates (LPR) setting due on the 21st will also remain as is: