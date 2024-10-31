The Bank of Japan statement is due soon. I posted earlier:

The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for publishing their decision. Its usually in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window:

  • 2230 - 2330 US Eastern time

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow with a press conference, this is scheduled. At 0630 GMT

  • 0230 US Eastern time
