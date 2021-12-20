These are unlikely to shed much new light given RBA Governor Lowe spoke after the meeting last week:

Long story short of those posts is Lowe once again pushed back on market pricing for interest rate rises in 2022.

Of significance though is Lowe did not mention 2024, which gives an indication that the RBA is now entertaining the possibility of a hike in 2023. Three QE options were raised by Lowe in his speech. Check out those linked for more.