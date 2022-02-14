ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver an introductory statement at European Parliament at the bottom of the hour. That will be followed by her participation in a debate about the ECB's annual report.

In her latest comments, she dialed down expectations for 'measurable tightening' and said: "There are no signals that inflation will be persistently and significantly above our target over the medium term, which would require measurable tightening."

She also said she was confident that inflation will fall back in the course of the year.

Some other comments from her are also crossing at the moment but they're about bank notes.