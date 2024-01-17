Fed's Williams

Williams isn't usually shy to weigh in on the economy. He's speaking at 3 pm ET at an event called 'An economy that works for all: Measurement matters'.

The idea is equitable growth so he might stay away from monetary policy. Here's the primer from the NY Fed:

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will host the third annual An Economy That Works for All, a hybrid event. New York Fed President John C. Williams will deliver opening remarks.

In line with the New York Fed’s mission to make the U.S. economy stronger and the financial system more stable for all segments of society, the event will focus on the importance of measuring equitable growth, with attention given to the impacts of small business’ access to capital, closing the digital divide and mitigation strategies for natural disasters