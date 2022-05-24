There is nothing here to surprise. Collating some remarks out of Japan.
Bank of Japan Koji Nakamura, head of the BOJ division overseeing monetary policy drafting:
- the BOJ will continue to ease monetary policy to assist the economy
Japan finance minister Suzuki says he told the G& meeting that it was critical to reaffirm the FX agreement. Also:
- Yield curve control is part of monetary easing
- YCC is to help meet inflation target
- Expects the Bank of Japan to make efforts to attain sustainable price objective
USD/JPY has dropped from earlier highs above 128.00: