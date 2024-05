The Fed's Waller is set to speak at 10:15 am ET (1415 GMT). The topic is payments innovation and the Fed's role in standardization so the prepared text is likely to avoid monetary policy but he's usually not shy and might speak to reporters afterwards.

There is also a commencement address from Daly at 12:15 pm ET at the University of San Francisco.

Earlier I wrote that Powell was set to deliver a commencement later this afternoon but that's not until Sunday. Apologies for any confusion.