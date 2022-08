Daly is speaking on Bloomberg TV

says +50bp rate hike is her base line at September meeting

open to 75 if data shows it

not just looking at one CPI report to decide

US economy is a long way from a recession

most important risk in the economy is too high inflation

wants a slower economy, lower inflation, but no recession

more to come

-

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco