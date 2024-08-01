Justin brought us up to speed on the latest from the Bank of Japan:

Via a snippet from Commerzbank, analysts there also see the Bank of Japan adopting a stance that favours further interest-rate rises, and is thus JPY supportive:

BOJ doesn’t expect its policy path to lower inflation or hurt growth to too great an extent, and also have this to say on even more intervention:

“In the short term, with such a reaction function, there should be little to argue against the yen—especially if the Japanese Ministry of Finance also takes advantage of appropriate moments to intervene”

