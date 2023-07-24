Commerzbank analysts argue that the Japanese yen will be impacted by two factors if the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting once again doesn't produce any policy tweak/change:

short-term, the carry disadvantage will put pressure on the currency;

and long-term, there is a risk that inflation will become so entrenched that monetary policy won't be able to control it without suffering significant fiscal fallout.

Commerzbank lays out a very pessimistic potential risk, saying that uncertainty around whether "equilibrium" JPY exchange rates still exist, or whether there is a possibility of a never-ending depreciation/inflation spiral, is what is exerting pressure on the yen even at its current low level.

----

Earlier previews: