S&P Global analysts have expressed concerns about protracted economic weakness in the euro zone, not just concern on the eurozone but into other parts of Europe (mainly central Europe).

S&P highlight:

"One of the key risks which we see is what could be a more protracted weakness in advanced Europe, including Germany,"

weaker growth could put pressure on public finances and put government debt on the upward path

This is leading to expectations of sooner and deeper European Central Bank cuts: