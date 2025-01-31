The data is here from earlier:

Reacpping it:

Core inflation in Tokyo climbed to 2.5%

marking its fastest annual increase in nearly a year

surpassing the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, fueling market speculation over further interest rate hikes

this core consumer price index (CPI) excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose in line with market expectations following a 2.4% increase in December

As a key indicator of nationwide inflation trends, the Tokyo CPI accelerated for the third consecutive month, with its annual rise matching the peak recorded in February last year.

Speculation of a March Bank of Japan interest rate hike is rising. BoJ Depgov Himino spoke Thursday:

Ueda is speaking in a little later today: