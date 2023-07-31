Japan's economy is likely to continue recovering moderately for the time being

The rate of increase in CPI is likely to decelerate

But it is projected to accelerate again moderately as the output gap improves and as medium- to long-term inflation expectations and wage growth rise

There are extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economic activity and prices

The balance of risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside

Risks to prices are skewed to the upside

Here are the changes in estimates made by BOJ policymakers as compared to their previous report in April: