- Japan's economy is likely to continue recovering moderately for the time being
- The rate of increase in CPI is likely to decelerate
- But it is projected to accelerate again moderately as the output gap improves and as medium- to long-term inflation expectations and wage growth rise
- There are extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economic activity and prices
- The balance of risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside
- Risks to prices are skewed to the upside
- Full report
Here are the changes in estimates made by BOJ policymakers as compared to their previous report in April: