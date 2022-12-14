The data ICYMI:
Responses to the CPI posted earlier:
- Slower than expected rise in US CPI adds to the case for a sooner, lower terminal rate
- Goldman Sachs FOMC preview - expect a higher peak rate projection, and larger cuts in 2023
This now via Oxford Economics (via CNN interview)
- I think we’re finally getting some indication that we’re getting relief on the inflation front
Adds that the slowing seen in the data "is key for the Fed to ease their foot off the brake":
- They’re not going to take it fully off the brake, they’re still going to tighten monetary policy, but we’re moving in the right direction
----
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike coming up at 1900 GMT, Powell's presser follows at 1930 GMT.