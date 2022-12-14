The data ICYMI:

Responses to the CPI posted earlier:

This now via Oxford Economics (via CNN interview)

I think we’re finally getting some indication that we’re getting relief on the inflation front

Adds that the slowing seen in the data "is key for the Fed to ease their foot off the brake":

They’re not going to take it fully off the brake, they’re still going to tighten monetary policy, but we’re moving in the right direction

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike coming up at 1900 GMT, Powell's presser follows at 1930 GMT.