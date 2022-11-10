Everything from Timiraos is magnified since his June leak. His latest says the CPI "could keep Federal Reserve officials on track to approve a half-percentage-point interest-rate increase next month, even as they pencil in slightly higher rates next year than they had anticipated previously."

Market pricing for 50 bps is at 71% with the remainder at 75 bps. The terminal rate is at 4.88% which is higher than the 4.60% median but not as high as the 5.00-5.25% terminal rate signaled by others.

We get a flood of Fedspeak today:

Fed Logan at 9:35 am ET

Fed Daly at 11 am ET

Fed Mester at 12.30 pm ET

Fed George at 1:30 pm ET