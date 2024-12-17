Credit Agricole anticipates a 25bp rate cut at the December FOMC meeting, lowering the fed funds target range to 4.25-4.50%. While this is broadly expected, a hawkish tone could emerge, with the Fed signaling slower cuts in 2025 amid resilient economic conditions and sticky inflation.

Key Points:

Expected Action: 25bp rate cut, marking the third consecutive reduction in 2024, totaling 100bp for the year. Market expectations and consensus align with this move.

Forward Guidance: Open-ended guidance likely, emphasizing a data-dependent approach. Chair Powell could hint at a possible pause in early 2025.

Economic Backdrop: November employment and inflation data suggest the Fed can proceed with a cut. Persistent inflation risks point to a slower easing cycle ahead.

Dot Plot Outlook: Potential upward revision in the 2025 median dot to 3.625% and 2026 to 3.125%. Implies 75bp of cuts in 2025 and 50bp in 2026, moderating from earlier projections.



Conclusion:

Credit Agricole expects the December FOMC to deliver a well-anticipated 25bp cut, accompanied by hawkish messaging. Forward guidance could highlight a cautious stance, suggesting a slower and more measured easing path in 2025.

