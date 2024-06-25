Credit Agricole discusses the impact of the RBA's hawkish hold, arguing it strengthens the case for being long on AUD/USD and AUD/NZD. This decision has reduced speculation about rate cuts and even led to some pricing in potential rate hikes. Meanwhile, NZ’s Chief Economist sounded less hawkish, supporting the long AUD/NZD trade.

Key Points:

RBA's Hawkish Hold: The RBA's decision to maintain rates while adopting a hawkish tone has diminished expectations of rate cuts this year.

This has led to the Australian rates market considering the possibility of a rate hike. New Zealand's Economic Stance: New Zealand's economy has exited a recession, but the Chief Economist's less hawkish tone has influenced the market. Market Reactions: Investors are increasingly favoring long AUD/NZD trades.

The AUD has strengthened against the USD following softer US retail sales data and continued market pricing of Fed rate cuts. Future Influences: The release of US core PCE data in the coming week will be critical.

Further easing in core inflation could bolster both the AUD and NZD.

Conclusion:

Credit Agricole's analysis supports a bullish outlook for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD, driven by the RBA's stance and market reactions to US economic data. The improved relative rates setting for these currency pairs will be tested by upcoming US core PCE data.

