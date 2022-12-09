Greg had the CPI data from China earlier:

Credit Suisse (analyst speaking on CNBC in Asai) says

We don’t think CPI is an issue in China, in fact, it’s going to be remaining steady within this range of 1% to 3% in the foreseeable future”

consumer prices in China remained moderate due to weak demand

in Q2 CS expect GDP up 6.1%, citing base effects and “a resurgence in consumer activity” - a bounce back from restrictions

---

Its going to be a bumpy road ahead for China, cases are soaring and people are still becoming accustomed to living with the new rules. The trend should be for improvement though.