The $240bn figure comes from here.

$240mn sounds more reasonable to me.

Signature Bank was shut down by the New York state

NY State took possession and transferred it to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)

Coinbase says it had a cash balance of circa USD240mn as of last Friday

Coinbases says:

"As stated by the FDIC, we expect to fully recover these funds"

Coinbase is referring to the announcement that the U.S. Treasury, FDIC, and Federal Reserve said SBNY's depositors will have access to all their funds with no expenses borne by taxpayers.

Will $240mn be paid out to Coinbase? That'll be an interesting test indeed.