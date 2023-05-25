Toshihiro Nagahama is an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute and a participant in a key government panel
- was invited to speak at the panel's special session on economic policy held May 15
- Says the Bank of Japan (BOJ
BOJ
Read this Term) may abandon its bond yield
Yield
Read this Term cap this year if risks clouding the outlook, such as global banking sector woes, subside
- said Japan must avoid removing monetary and fiscal support prematurely to ensure recent positive signs in wage and consumption are sustained
- Until there is clarity that wages will keep rising steadily next year, the BOJ must hold off raising its short-term interest rate target from the current level of -0.1%
- As long as short-term borrowing costs are kept low, however, the BOJ could remove a 0.5% cap set on the 10-year bond yield without causing too much damage to the economy
- The BOJ will probably wait until concern over global banking sector woes and the U.S. debt ceiling standoff eases
- "Once such risks subside and markets remain calm, the BOJ may tweak yield curve control," Nagahama said. "I won't be surprised if such a move occurs this year."
Nagahama info comes via an interview he gave with Reuters.