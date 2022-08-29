Dallas Fed manufacturing index
  • Manufacturing indes, -12.9 vs -22.6 last month
  • Employment 15.6 vs 17.6 last month
  • Hours worked 14.4 from 9.5 last month
  • New orders -4.4 from -9.2 last month
  • Production 1.2 vs 3.8 last month
  • Raw material price paid 34.4 vs 38.4 last month
  • Prices received 26.8 vs 29.3 last month month
  • Shipments 3.4 vs 4.3 last month
  • Growth rate of new orders -14.7 vs -12.0 last month
  • Finished goods inventories 1.2 vs 4.7 last month
  • Wages and benefits 45.8 vs 38.1 last month
  • Capital expenditures 14.2 vs 4.2 last month

The data is better than last month but still negative indicative of a contractionary manufacturing sector.

/inflation